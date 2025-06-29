Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $106.83 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.