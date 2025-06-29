Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CVS opened at $68.50 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

