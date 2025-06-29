Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

