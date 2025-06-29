NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 70,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $7,999,858.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,944,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,420,141.78. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $158.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

