Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 352.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,419 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $101,283.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,722.56. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $206,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,133 shares in the company, valued at $11,901,716.85. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

