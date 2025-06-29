Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total transaction of $342,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,676.90. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $9,796,340.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,862,237.92. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,831 shares of company stock worth $83,868,872 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $733.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $638.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

