Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Position Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,987,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 353,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after buying an additional 290,788 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 704,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,023,000 after buying an additional 119,542 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,023,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.