Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Position Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,987,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 353,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after buying an additional 290,788 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 704,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,023,000 after buying an additional 119,542 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,023,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $51.89.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.