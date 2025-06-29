Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $17,653,918.86 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This trade represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WDAY opened at $237.37 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,810,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

