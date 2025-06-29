Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $6,701,400.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,447.64. This represents a 31.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,566,305.98.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Bicket sold 136,287 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $6,273,290.61.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $2,431,501.25.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,562,824.84.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -180.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,174,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,995,000 after purchasing an additional 697,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.