Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

