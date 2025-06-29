Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 686 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 197.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,612,000 after buying an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after buying an additional 1,854,748 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,661,000 after buying an additional 492,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.76. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

