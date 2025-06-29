Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,297 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 251.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:CARR opened at $73.70 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.