Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 699 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 351.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,418,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $398,507,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $247.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.03. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

