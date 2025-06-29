Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 338.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

NYSE TT opened at $432.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $437.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

