Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $491.22 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

