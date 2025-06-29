Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

