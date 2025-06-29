Capstone Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

NVDA stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,679,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,525,328.12. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.