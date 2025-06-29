Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – June 26th

Celsius, CSX, Raymond James Financial, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Cenovus Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Canada and listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Owning these stocks gives investors partial ownership of Canadian businesses, entitling them to potential dividends and a share in the company’s profits. Prominent sectors represented by Canadian stocks include financial services, energy, natural resources, and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.11. 4,642,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097,251. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.59. 4,227,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,273,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $152.29. 447,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,474. Raymond James Financial has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 773,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,178. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

