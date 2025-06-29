Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $324,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 143,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $775,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,305. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087 shares of company stock worth $936,607. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

