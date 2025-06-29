Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 79,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $107.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

