Best Grocery Stocks To Research – June 27th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, PepsiCo, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Starbucks, and Nebius Group are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food items and household goods that a supermarket or grocery store maintains for sale to customers. They include perishable products like produce, meat, dairy and frozen foods as well as non-perishables such as canned goods, dry goods and cleaning supplies. Effective management of grocery stocks ensures that shelves stay replenished, spoilage is minimized and customer demand is met. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.00. 13,814,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,010,071. The firm has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,471. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.03. 5,995,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $989.89. The stock had a trading volume of 779,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,012. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,004.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,872. The company has a market capitalization of $777.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

SBUX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868,299. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NASDAQ:NBIS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. 5,943,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,281,865. Nebius Group has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $55.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 3.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Further Reading