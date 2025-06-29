Best Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 26th

Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Cencora, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Veeva Systems, and IQVIA are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks represent equity shares in companies that use biological processes and living organisms to develop products such as drugs, vaccines, diagnostics and agricultural solutions. Their value often hinges on the outcomes of clinical trials and regulatory approvals, making them more volatile than many other sectors. Investors are attracted by the potential for significant returns from scientific breakthroughs but must also weigh the high development costs and risks of trial failures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.41. 2,416,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,647. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $412.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $187.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,594. The firm has a market cap of $331.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.81. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

NYSE COR traded up $5.71 on Thursday, hitting $298.03. 609,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cencora has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $444.03. 389,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.79. The stock had a trading volume of 427,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,959. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $177.41 and a one year high of $291.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,070. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

See Also