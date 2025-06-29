Best Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – June 26th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Micron Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Costco Wholesale are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are publicly traded shares in companies that design, manufacture, distribute and service motor vehicles—ranging from traditional passenger cars and commercial trucks to today’s electric and autonomous models. Their market performance is driven by factors such as consumer demand, raw‐material costs, technological innovation and regulatory policies. Investors include them in portfolios to gain exposure to both the cyclical nature and long-term growth trends of the global automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $155.52. The company had a trading volume of 113,005,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,390,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $156.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.77. 48,748,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,741,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,422,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,528,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $144.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $224.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,434,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $980.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,004.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $981.29. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00.

