Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,791 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $61.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Celsius’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,965. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

