Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 28,940 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,811 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $171.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 160.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.