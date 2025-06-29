Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 28,552 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,552 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.8%

NRG opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

