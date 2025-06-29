Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 19,644.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,133,000 after buying an additional 2,251,629 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $196,057,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $96,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.63. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.20 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

