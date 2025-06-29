Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

