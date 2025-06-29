AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,606.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,694.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,533.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,801.49 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

