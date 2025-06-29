Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

