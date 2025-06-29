Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 282.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $236.96 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

