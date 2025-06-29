Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.9%

Alphabet stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

