Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

