Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 108,697 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

