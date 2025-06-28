Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,677 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.8% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 104,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.06%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,645.76. The trade was a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,463 shares of company stock worth $4,997,442. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

