U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.