Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 298.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8%

SYK stock opened at $393.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

