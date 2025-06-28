Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $285.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

