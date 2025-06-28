Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

