Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after buying an additional 327,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after buying an additional 2,170,242 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.4%

UL opened at $60.92 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several research firms have commented on UL. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.