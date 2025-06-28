Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,992 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after buying an additional 4,947,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,168,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,666 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

