Spire Wealth Management Buys 114 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

