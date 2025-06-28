Spire Wealth Management Acquires 488 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VGK stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

