S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 543.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in S&P Global by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $518.23 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.56.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

