Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 245.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.3%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $700.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $648.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.64. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

