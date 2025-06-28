Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on Carnival in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

