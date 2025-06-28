NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NRG Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $168.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Raymond James Financial began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.