Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.8% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $1,025,052.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,538 shares in the company, valued at $97,834,277.94. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total transaction of $199,626.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,707.52. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,831 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,872. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $733.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.