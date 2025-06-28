Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 183.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Lam Research by 791.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.97.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.