Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 278.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $123,586.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,224.64. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

